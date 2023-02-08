MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0223 fb coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Becoming a Destination Shop

Keeping Track of the Little Things

Snap Shop: 5-Star Collision & Glass Center

Thinking About the Future

Windows on the Collision Repair World

Lobsiger: Estimating for Higher Gross Profits

Protech’s ID3 Could be the Future of Machine Learning in Diagnostics

One Shop’s Strongest Bond: Of Father and Daughter

The Amazonification of Collision Repair

Menefee: Well, No One Asks For That

EV Battery Recycling Needs Innovation

Research, Repair Procedures and You

News

Twin Brothers Awarded for Upholding Family Body Shop

February 8, 2023
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto body family business Staten Island
trophy award
Pexels

Feb. 8, 2023–Joseph and Paul Quattrocchi, identical twins and co-owners of Dependable Auto Body in Staten Island, New York, have been awarded by the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce with the Louis R. Miller Business Leadership Award, the Staten Island Advance reports. 

The twin brothers were born and raised in Staten Island and started the business with their other brother, John, and their father, John Sr.

The store was first opened in 1978 by John Sr., at 79 Rector St. in West Brighton. He had experience working as an automobile damage appraiser and wanted to open a small business that would benefit from his “expert knowledge of vehicles.”

“My father was already in the auto business in the appraisal department,” Paul said, “and once Joseph and I graduated high school we started working in different auto body shops across the Island. It just made sense to open our own place, so we did.”

Since their brother John passed away in 2016, and John Sr.’s passing in 2012, the twin brothers have run the business themselves.

Joseph and Paul were presented by the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce and the Staten Island Advance with a Louis R. Miller Business Leadership Award in the Master Businessperson category.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

New Crash Champions Location Opens in Carol Stream, Illinois

Mobile Magic Opens New Facility in Greenville, North Carolina

Related Articles

CARSTAR Awarded First Place in Omaha Body Shop Competition

Jim Lederer's Body Shop Carries on Family Tradition

You must login or register in order to post a comment.