Twin Brothers Awarded for Upholding Family Body Shop

Feb. 8, 2023–Joseph and Paul Quattrocchi, identical twins and co-owners of Dependable Auto Body in Staten Island, New York, have been awarded by the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce with the Louis R. Miller Business Leadership Award, the Staten Island Advance reports.

The twin brothers were born and raised in Staten Island and started the business with their other brother, John, and their father, John Sr.

The store was first opened in 1978 by John Sr., at 79 Rector St. in West Brighton. He had experience working as an automobile damage appraiser and wanted to open a small business that would benefit from his “expert knowledge of vehicles.”

“My father was already in the auto business in the appraisal department,” Paul said, “and once Joseph and I graduated high school we started working in different auto body shops across the Island. It just made sense to open our own place, so we did.”

Since their brother John passed away in 2016, and John Sr.’s passing in 2012, the twin brothers have run the business themselves.

Joseph and Paul were presented by the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce and the Staten Island Advance with a Louis R. Miller Business Leadership Award in the Master Businessperson category.