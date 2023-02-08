New Crash Champions Location Opens in Carol Stream, Illinois

Feb. 8, 2023–Crash Champions has announced the opening of a new location in Carol Stream, Illinois, according to a recent press release.

The new collision repair facility opened at 125 Stark Drive on Feb. 6 and is the latest of over 600 locations within the company's network across 36 states. Four hundred of those locations have been acquired in the last year.

The Carol Stream location is close to Crash Champions' home base of Chicago, where the company was founded in 1999 and where 55 locations operate today across the greater Chicago region. Crash Champions founder and CEO Matt Ebert said that the company is “proud of our roots.”

“Chicagoland is our home, and it's always special when we can grow the team right here in the Windy City,” Ebert said.