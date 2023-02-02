ABRA Executive Mark Wahlin Retires

Feb. 2, 2023 – ABRA Vice President of Franchise Services and Operations Mark Wahlin has announced his retirement, according to a press release.

Wahlin became the first ABRA franchisee in December 1987. After growing his business to three locations, he sold them to ABRA corporate in October 1998. He was then offered a position with ABRA’s corporate team and has served as VP of franchise services and operations since then.

Wahlin takes with him over 50 years of experience in the collision repair industry. ABRA said that Wahlin improved operational processes within their network and built “amazing” relationships with owners.

Wahlin will be succeeded by VP of eastern operations at CARSTAR, Wayne Kelly, who started his career in the industry as a technician at one of Wahlin’s ABRA locations.

“I’m thrilled to pass the torch on to Wayne and watch as he continues to shine and support this family of owners,” Wahlin said.