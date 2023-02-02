MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0223 fb coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Becoming a Destination Shop

Keeping Track of the Little Things

Snap Shop: 5-Star Collision & Glass Center

Thinking About the Future

Windows on the Collision Repair World

Lobsiger: Estimating for Higher Gross Profits

Protech’s ID3 Could be the Future of Machine Learning in Diagnostics

One Shop’s Strongest Bond: Of Father and Daughter

The Amazonification of Collision Repair

Menefee: Well, No One Asks For That

EV Battery Recycling Needs Innovation

Research, Repair Procedures and You

News

ABRA Executive Mark Wahlin Retires

February 2, 2023
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS abra carstar retirement
pexels-ono-kosuki-5648058.jpg

Feb. 2, 2023 – ABRA Vice President of Franchise Services and Operations Mark Wahlin has announced his retirement, according to a press release.

Wahlin became the first ABRA franchisee in December 1987. After growing his business to three locations, he sold them to ABRA corporate in October 1998. He was then offered a position with ABRA’s corporate team and has served as VP of franchise services and operations since then.

Wahlin takes with him over 50 years of experience in the collision repair industry. ABRA said that Wahlin improved operational processes within their network and built “amazing” relationships with owners. 

Wahlin will be succeeded by VP of eastern operations at CARSTAR, Wayne Kelly, who started his career in the industry as a technician at one of Wahlin’s ABRA locations.

“I’m thrilled to pass the torch on to Wayne and watch as he continues to shine and support this family of owners,” Wahlin said.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Students Restore Truck for Ohio Police Department

2023 Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show to Double in Size

Related Articles

David McClune Retires from CAA

SEMA CEO and President Retires

AASP/NJ Hosts Mark Allen for Guidance on EVs, Material Preparedness

You must login or register in order to post a comment.