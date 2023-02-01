Southern California First Responders Train for EV-Related Accidents

Feb. 1, 2023 – The National Auto Body Council First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) program partnered with Hertz to train emergency responders on working with accidents involving EVs, a press release recently said.

With instructors from HURST/Jaws of Life and electric rental vehicles from Hertz, almost a dozen first responders from the Palm Springs Fire Department learned about “the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication on electric vehicles.”

The demonstration featured Tesla 3 and Tesla Y models and taught responders about disengaging electric batteries, proper cutting points and safe extrication process.

The F.R.E.E. program is meant to educate first responders on handling accidents related to new vehicle models. Demonstrations typically address issues such as “advanced high-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems, onboard technology and safety around alternative fuel vehicles.”

“Around the country, we are seeing growing numbers of electric vehicles on the road, especially in markets like California,” said the manager for the F.R.E.E. program, George Avery. He believes this program will help improve safety for drivers and first responders.

Palm Springs Fire Department training chief Matt MacClean agreed, saying that the program “will help us in the future to help first responders and Palm Springs drivers.”