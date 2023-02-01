MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0223 fb coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Becoming a Destination Shop

Keeping Track of the Little Things

Snap Shop: 5-Star Collision & Glass Center

Thinking About the Future

Windows on the Collision Repair World

Lobsiger: Estimating for Higher Gross Profits

Protech’s ID3 Could be the Future of Machine Learning in Diagnostics

One Shop’s Strongest Bond: Of Father and Daughter

The Amazonification of Collision Repair

Menefee: Well, No One Asks For That

EV Battery Recycling Needs Innovation

Research, Repair Procedures and You

News

Southern California First Responders Train for EV-Related Accidents

February 1, 2023
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS California EV NABC tesla
firetruck.jpg
Pexels

Feb. 1, 2023 – The National Auto Body Council First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) program partnered with Hertz to train emergency responders on working with accidents involving EVs, a press release recently said.

With instructors from HURST/Jaws of Life and electric rental vehicles from Hertz, almost a dozen first responders from the Palm Springs Fire Department learned about “the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication on electric vehicles.”

The demonstration featured Tesla 3 and Tesla Y models and taught responders about disengaging electric batteries, proper cutting points and safe extrication process.

The F.R.E.E. program is meant to educate first responders on handling accidents related to new vehicle models. Demonstrations typically address issues such as “advanced high-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems, onboard technology and safety around alternative fuel vehicles.”

“Around the country, we are seeing growing numbers of electric vehicles on the road, especially in markets like California,” said the manager for the F.R.E.E. program, George Avery. He believes this program will help improve safety for drivers and first responders. 

Palm Springs Fire Department training chief Matt MacClean agreed, saying that the program “will help us in the future to help first responders and Palm Springs drivers.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

2023 Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show to Double in Size

College Students Restore Cars through Rebuild/Wreck Program

Related Articles

NABC Hosted Event for First Responders at IIHS

Wis. Shops Backlogged After Numerous Weather-Related Accidents

Prevent Cell-Phone-Related Car Accidents

You must login or register in order to post a comment.