College Students Restore Cars through Rebuild/Wreck Program

Jan. 31, 2023 – Alfred State College, a college in Alfred, New York, has trained students to repair and restore damaged vehicles through an autobody wreck/rebuild program, the Wellsville Sun reports.

The Educational Foundation of Alfred has provided the funds for purchasing vehicles to be worked on and repaired and has an automotive dealer’s license in the state of New York to purchase vehicles from salvage yards.

“The project cars have allowed our students to do not only body and paint work, but also a variety of mechanical work,” instructor CJ Tremper said.

The class requires students to complete hands-on work to become more familiar with the process and gain real-life experience. The students have been working on five vehicles this year and are nearly finished, and have worked adamantly to ensure every vehicle that leaves is in pre-accident condition.

“We go through everything that goes into running a car. We need to know everything so we can make sure everything works,” Smith said. “When a vehicle leaves our shop there are no worries.”



