MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0123 fb coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Tracing the Spark of Inspiration

Getting Involved in Education

Snap Shop: K & M Collision

Powered by the Sun

Dreaming It All Back Up Again

Lobsiger: Chasing a 20% (or More) True Net Profit

The Proof is in the Process

Determining Your Leadership Style

Bryant: A Lot to Love About Collision Repair

SEMA/AAPEX 2022 Spotlight Electrification

Setting Clear Expectations

Menefee: Getting Paid on Markups, Sublet Billing and Delivery Fees

News

Tesla Looking to Reduce High Cost of Repair on Vehicles

January 30, 2023
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS repair cost salvaged vehicles tesla
pexels-craig-adderley-2449452.jpg

Jan. 30, 2023 – Chief executive of Tesla Elon Musk says that the company will be implementing changes to its vehicles to reduce the cost of repair, Reuters reports.

"It's remarkable how small changes in the design of the bumper (and) providing spare parts needed for collision repair have an enormous effect on the repair cost," Musk said during Tesla's fourth-quarter earnings call last week. "Most accidents are actually small—a broken fender or scratched side of the car."

Online data from Copart and IAA has shown that the vast majority of more than 120 totaled Model Y Teslas had less than 10,000 miles on them. 

Though the data does not disclose details on the vehicle’s exact damage, insurance companies will often have a vehicle totaled if the repairs are too expensive, which may suggest that the large number of low-mileage Teslas that have been totaled is a result of the high price to repair them. 

Reuters found that one vehicle listed by the IAA in early January—a 2022 Model Y Long Range from Tesla’s Austin, Texas, plant that suffered a front collision—had a retail price of $61,388, with repairs being estimated at $50,388. 

Another Model Y from IAA had a retail price of $72,667 with repairs estimated at $43,814.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

PartsTrader and Infomedia Offer Auto-Quote Function to Dealers

NABC Donates Over 300 Cars to Those in Need in 2022

Related Articles

NHTSA Requests Info on Tesla's Autopilot Response to Emergency Vehicles

Tesla Looking to Test Autonomous Semi-Trucks in Nevada

Shops Weigh in on Tesla’s Move to Collision Repair

You must login or register in order to post a comment.