Theft of Insurance Checks Costs Body Shop Time and Money

Jan. 26, 2023—5 Star Collision, a body shop in Charlotte, North Carolina, was the victim of a recent robbery. A total of nearly $13,000 worth of insurance checks was stolen from the shop’s mail, according to a report from WSOC-TV Channel 9 in Charlotte.

The two checks were cashed, but Eric Foxx, owner of 5 Star Collision, says he never received them.

“Major loss, major time consuming,” Foxx told Channel 9. “We’ve got thousands of dollars in parts already spent out, time repairing the customer(s’) vehicle(s), and we haven’t been compensated. So, it’s not a good feeling for the body shops right now if you’re experiencing this.”

It isn’t clear how exactly the checks were stolen, though only last week a postal carrier had been attacked in the same town, nearby the shop. Often times thieves will attack mail carriers to steal keys to mailboxes, allowing them access to mailed checks. Foxx told the insurance companies and banks what had happened. After over a month he was finally compensated for the money stolen.



