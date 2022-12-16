Jaguar Land Rover Extends I-CAR Involvement in Becoming Sustaining Partner

Dec. 16, 2022—I-CAR has announced that Jaguar Land Rover has joined its Sustaining Partner program, furthering the involvement the automaker already has with I-CAR.

According to a press release, I-CAR already provides custom training programs to Jaguar Land Rover repair facilities in North America. In becoming a sustaining partner, Jaguar Land Rover will help fund I-CAR's nationwide training programs and mission to provide quality education to collision repair professionals.

“Jaguar Land Rover’s commitment to I-CAR’s Sustaining Partner program further reinforces the collaborative, inter-industry value and impact of the growing program which, is widely supported by a range of organizations from within the inter-industry, including OEMs, insurers, information/service providers and suppliers,” said Nick Notte, I-CAR vice president, sales and marketing, in the press release.

The Sustaining Partner program was initiated in 2017. Funds raised through the program are put toward student fees and curriculum for I-CAR courses. To date that fund has raised more than $3 million. Jaguar Land Rover joins Ford as sustaining OEM partners.

“We thank Jaguar Land Rover, all of our Sustaining Partners, who are focused on the sustainability of every collision repair professional and business as we face a Technical Tsunami, talent shortage, and growing repair complexity,” Notte continued. “Jaguar Land Rover’s recent join to the Sustaining Partner program is another step towards ensuring the future of quality collision repair.”