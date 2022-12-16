MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1222Digital EditionOnline Edition

How Leaders Stay Up To Date

7 Operations For Which You Should Bill

Snap Shop: Windermere Collision Center

How One Operator Revamped His Business Through Challenging Times

First-Hand Impressions

Rains: Plan Forward, Measure Backwards

The Best Things in Life are Fleet

The Secrets of Great Managers

Menefee: Voting Yay or Nay on Parts Programs

The (Heavy) Road to Electric Vehicles

The First Steps in Securing Expansion Financing

Boggs: The Speed of Business

News

Jaguar Land Rover Extends I-CAR Involvement in Becoming Sustaining Partner

December 16, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS I-CAR Jaguar Land Rover Sustaining Partner program
handshake blinds pexels.jpg
Pexels

Dec. 16, 2022—I-CAR has announced that Jaguar Land Rover has joined its Sustaining Partner program, furthering the involvement the automaker already has with I-CAR.

According to a press release, I-CAR already provides custom training programs to Jaguar Land Rover repair facilities in North America. In becoming a sustaining partner, Jaguar Land Rover will help fund I-CAR's nationwide training programs and mission to provide quality education to collision repair professionals. 

“Jaguar Land Rover’s commitment to I-CAR’s Sustaining Partner program further reinforces the collaborative, inter-industry value and impact of the growing program which, is widely supported by a range of organizations from within the inter-industry, including OEMs, insurers, information/service providers and suppliers,” said Nick Notte, I-CAR vice president, sales and marketing, in the press release.

The Sustaining Partner program was initiated in 2017. Funds raised through the program are put toward student fees and curriculum for I-CAR courses. To date that fund has raised more than $3 million. Jaguar Land Rover joins Ford as sustaining OEM partners.

“We thank Jaguar Land Rover, all of our Sustaining Partners, who are focused on the sustainability of every collision repair professional and business as we face a Technical Tsunami, talent shortage, and growing repair complexity,” Notte continued. “Jaguar Land Rover’s recent join to the Sustaining Partner program is another step towards ensuring the future of quality collision repair.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Texas Collision Shop Restores Vehicles for Local Moms

Car ADAS Solutions Brings Licensee On Board in Ohio

Related Articles

BMW, Jaguar Land Rover to Partner on EVs

Jaguar Land Rover Invest $18B in Electrification

PPG Joins I-CAR Sustaining Partner Program

You must login or register in order to post a comment.