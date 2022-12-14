I-CAR and CREF Honor Jeff Silver with Memorial Scholarship

Dec. 14, 2022—I-CAR and CREF are honoring the legacy of one of their most influential members with the creation of the Jeff Silver Memorial Scholarship.

According to a press release, the scholarship will first be awarded next year to a collision repair student in a fitting tribute to Silver, who passed away in September at the age of 80. Silver spent much of his five decades in collision repair helping create opportunities for students to enter the industry, working with I-CAR since its founding and helping start CREF in 1991. Silver served as I-CAR executive vice president for 11 years beginning in 1986 and played a key role in the development of I-CAR Gold Class certification. After leaving I-CAR he and his wife Jeanne ran Butterfield Bodyworks CARSTAR in suburban Chicago for 25 years.

“Jeff was passionate about helping collision school programs and their students, which is why he had an active role in establishing the Collision Repair Education Foundation back in 1991,” said Jeanne, via the press release. “This memorial scholarship will allow his vision to carry on in supporting these students. Thank you in advance for considering helping honor Jeff’s legacy by supporting this scholarship!”

This is not the first honor named for Silver. The Jeff Silver Award has been presented each year since 2009 to an i-CAR Platinum member who has worked to enhance a positive image of the collision repair industry. Applications for students interested in the scholarship will be available in January; anyone interested in making a donation to the scholarship fund may do so at http://collisioneducationfoundation.org/donate-now/.