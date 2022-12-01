MENU

Precision Diagnostics Expands into South Dakota

December 1, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Dec. 1, 2022—Madison, Wisconsin-based Precision Diagnostics has announced it is expanding its operations into the state of South Dakota, according to a press release.

South Dakota is the seventh state the sublet diagnostics and ADAS calibration vendor is now operating in. That brings their fleet total to 35 mobile van units servicing collision repair shops across the Midwest.

“Expanding to South Dakota presented an opportunity for us to continue to grow into a market that needed a quality sublet diagnostic vendor," said Precision Diagnostics COO Tom McGuire, according to the press release. "We are excited for the opportunity to work with shops in the greater Sioux Falls and Sioux City markets.”

The expansion into The Mount Rushmore State comes on the heels of Precision Diagnostics moving into a new larger facility in Madison in September. The new headquarters boasts 21,000 square feet, 11,000 of it dedicated to mechanical repairs and calibrations. Precision Diagnostics offers a range of sublet services from the aforementioned diagnostics and calibrations to wire repairs, pre- and post-scans and 1234YF AC services. Precision mobile techs are ASE and I-CAR certified. The company celebrated its third anniversary earlier this year at which time it had serviced approximately 30,000 vehicles.

