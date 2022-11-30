Crash Champions Acquires Historic Bay Area Shop

Nov. 30, 2022—Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Oakland, California, shop George V. Arth & Son, one of the oldest automotive repair shops in the United States, according to a press release.

Originally known as Oakland Carriage Manufactory, Arth & Son was founded nearly 150 years ago and is now on its fourth generation of ownership. The shop boasts I-CAR Gold Class certification. Current owner Ron Arth is the great-grandson of the shop's founder and was proud of the shop's legacy and its place within the Oakland community.

"Our family is incredibly proud of the shop’s longevity, as the ability of any small business to navigate significant industry change against the backdrop of multiple wars, pandemics and recessions is a testament to its resilience," said Arth, via the press release. "While this ‘end-of-an-era’ milestone is somewhat bittersweet for our family, we feel fortunate to have found the shop and our customers a good home with Crash Champions.”

The acquisition sees Crash Champions close in on the century mark of locations in the Golden State. Arth & Son is the 99th Crash Champions location in California and the organization now has more than 580 locations across the U.S.

"This is a marquee addition to our team,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, via the press release. “It is a remarkable achievement to remain in business for more than a century, and within moments of stepping inside the facility and meeting the team at George V. Arth & Son, you understand how they have managed to enjoy that kind of staying power. Their dedication to service excellence and high-quality vehicle repair shine through in every interaction, and I am thrilled that the Arth family has entrusted us to oversee the next chapter of this historic team’s story.”