MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1122Digital EditionOnline Edition

What Shop Leadership Looks Like in 2022

Your Guide to Understanding Shop Liability

Snap Shop: Ye Old Station Auto Body

Opportunities in Community

Boggs: Change Your Perspective

A Family Perspective

What is the Value of OEM Certifications to the Customer?

Rains: Friends, This Is Sales

The Power of Procedure

What to Do When a Surprise Winter Storm Hits

Menefee: Aware of My Own Ignorance

Perks for Part-Timers

News

Shop Owner Self-Represents in Court, Beats State Farm

November 21, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto body Court law New Hampshire State Farm
court of law

Nov. 21, 2022—A collision repair shop owner in New Hampshire recently represented himself in high court and won a case against State Farm. 

According to Insurance Journal, Steve Piispanen chose to forgo a lawyer when he appealed a judge's decision to dismiss a $1,093.37 claim against State Farm. He wrote a brief and appeared before the New Hampshire Supreme Court for oral arguments.

Piispanen owns Keene Auto Body, and his customer Caleb Meagher used his right to pursue a claim against State Farm, "after the insurer refused to pay the full amount that Piispanen said was necessary to repair the vehicle," according to Insurance Journal. 

Piispanen then filed a small claims complaint, but State Farm argued that Meagher's policy states, "that any assignment of benefits is invalid unless State Farm approves the assignment," according to Insurance Journal. 

A local judge dismissed the claim but didn't give an explanation as to why. Fast forward to Piispanen's aforementioned self-representation at the New Hampshire Supreme Court, and after review of Meagher's case, the court decided that the State Farm policy was, "ambiguous because the language did not specifically state that it applies to post-loss claims," according to Insurance Journal. 

Part of Piispanen's self-representation included detailing parts that he said State Farm refused to pay for that were necessary to the vehicle's repair. For example, he said State Farm wanted him to use a halogen headlight instead of an LED headlight from the OEM, which was more expensive. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

AkzoNobel Podcast: 'Keep Challenging the Team'

1Collision Announces Addition of Exotic Auto Body

Related Articles

Court Finalizes Multimillion-Dollar State Farm Suit in Ill. 

Ill. Supreme Court Overrules State Farm Bid Over Alleged Conspiracy

Antitrust, Steering Claims Against State Farm Move on After Federal Court Appeal

You must login or register in order to post a comment.