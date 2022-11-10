MENU

News

Kan. Shop Joins Local Chamber

November 10, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
handshake

Nov. 10, 2022—An auto body shop in Kansas recently celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony.

According to Hiawatha World Online, McCartney Auto Body and Detailing began its journey as a business under a different name. In 2013, owner James McCartney operated the shop part-time and used the name MONAVIX, LLC. These days, McCartney Auto Body and Detailing is open full-time under the ownership of McCartney and Jennie Dishon. 

The recent ribbon cutting ceremony solidified McCartney Auto Body and Detailing joining the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau. Collision repair, restoration and body work take place in the main building of the shop. In addition, McCartney Auto Body has a newer building that focuses on detailing. Dishon told Hiawatha World Online that the shop has two employees and the couple's children also help out. 


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

