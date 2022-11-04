MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1122Digital EditionOnline Edition

What Shop Leadership Looks Like in 2022

Your Guide to Understanding Shop Liability

Snap Shop: Ye Old Station Auto Body

Opportunities in Community

Boggs: Change Your Perspective

A Family Perspective

What is the Value of OEM Certifications to the Customer?

Rains: Friends, This Is Sales

The Power of Procedure

What to Do When a Surprise Winter Storm Hits

Menefee: Aware of My Own Ignorance

Perks for Part-Timers

News

SEMA Day 3 Photo Gallery

November 4, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS AAPEX photo gallery SEMA
IMG_3954.jpg

Here's a brief look at some of the sights from Day 3 at the 2022 SEMA Show.

IMG_4026.jpgAttendees make their way into SEMA for Day 3. 

IMG_4023.jpgThis custom build from Dave Kindig is fully electric. 
IMG_4024.jpgThis 1940 truck customized by an AkzoNobel employee drew a lot of attention.

 

IMG_4025.jpgThe trucks at SEMA are all just a tad bit bigger.

 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

AkzoNobel, BYD Solidify Partnership

SEMA News Roundup: Updates from CREF, WIN and More

Related Articles

SEMA 2022: Day 2 Photo Gallery

SEMA 2022: Day 1 Photo Gallery

SEMA Photo Gallery: Day One

You must login or register in order to post a comment.