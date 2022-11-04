Home » SEMA Day 3 Photo Gallery News SEMA Day 3 Photo Gallery November 4, 2022 FenderBender Staff Reporters No Comments Order Reprints KEYWORDS AAPEX photo gallery SEMA Here's a brief look at some of the sights from Day 3 at the 2022 SEMA Show.Attendees make their way into SEMA for Day 3. This custom build from Dave Kindig is fully electric. This 1940 truck customized by an AkzoNobel employee drew a lot of attention. The trucks at SEMA are all just a tad bit bigger. The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience. Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters AkzoNobel, BYD Solidify Partnership SEMA News Roundup: Updates from CREF, WIN and More Related Articles SEMA 2022: Day 2 Photo Gallery SEMA 2022: Day 1 Photo Gallery SEMA Photo Gallery: Day One You must login or register in order to post a comment. Report Abusive Comment Thank you for helping us to improve our forums. Is this comment offensive? Please tell us why.