Multimedia Webinars

WEBINAR: Podium- Local Business Marketing 101 for Auto Services

October 26, 2022
Sponsored Content
 Whether you’re a new auto service business or you’ve been around for decades, marketing can often feel like the never-ending list of tasks you don’t want to do (or don’t know how to do). Stop wasting time with complicated messaging and tactics that haven’t paid off. Join us in this free webinar while we cover the best practices (and the best ways to implement them) for local marketing. Find ways to make marketing easy, effective, and efficient for your local auto service business. 

In this webinar you’ll learn:
 

  1. What critical areas you should focus your marketing efforts on today

  2. How to drive more traffic to your website and each of your locations 

  3. Why local marketing tactics are different and which strategies will work for your auto service business


Date: November 16th, 2022

Time: 12:00 PM

 

Register

 

Presenter

Brooke Cook
Associate Product Marketing Manager at Podium
Brooke.Engilman@podium.com

Bio: As an Associate Marketing Manager on the Solutions team at Podium, Brooke specializes in understanding the needs of and marketing to service-based businesses. Prior to joining Podium, Brooke received her MBA in marketing from Brigham Young University.

 

 

The views and opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of 10 Missions Media and its associated brands.

