Driven Brands Celebrates 1,000 Collision Repair Facilities

Oct. 20, 2022—The Driven Brands collision group is celebrating the opening of its 1,000th collision repair facility.

According to a press release, CARSTAR Patriot Auto Body Little Rock is facility number 1,000 for the automotive service company. The location is owned by Chase Marchese, who is an Army veteran and the owner of two other CARSTAR locations in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

“I’m honored to be the 1,000th collision repair location in the Driven Brands family,” said Marchese via the press release. “As a businessman and entrepreneur, it is an exciting moment to be able to continue growing my business to reach new incredible communities, like Little Rock. As a veteran, I also always want to give back to our current military members and veterans in need. I’m proud to combine efforts with my paint vendor, BASF, and Driven Brands to help support a local Arkansas veterans’ charity as part of today’s celebration where we’re each donating $1,000 to Veterans Villages of America in honor of the 1,000th location.”

Driven Brands

Driven Collision entered the market in 2015 with the purchase of 240 CARSTAR locations. Since that time, Driven Collision has quadrupled its North American footprint and operates in 48 states and 10 Canadian provinces operating under three complementary banners.

“Our franchise family has experienced continued growth through the years but has always maintained a focus on the things that matter in the process,” said Dean Fisher, collision president, Driven Brands via the press release. “We are proud to celebrate the growth of our collision family, with dedicated owners like Chase who care about the people they serve and are committed to providing the highest level of collision repair excellence. I am deeply privileged to be a part of this phenomenal network and extend my congratulations to our entire Driven Brands collision family.”