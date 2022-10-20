MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

1022 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Measuring Performance

Overcoming the Body Shop Silo Effect

Snap Shop: CARSTAR of Ringgold

How and When to Follow Up With Customers

Gauging Success in the Age of Information

Rains: Basic Body Shop Finance

The Succession of Leadership

Putting Teamwork Ahead of Long-term Company Goals

Boggs: You Never Know Whose Presence You’re In

Making New Technology a (Virtual) Reality

Discipline with Care

Menefee: When Claim Negotiations Fail

News

Driven Brands Celebrates 1,000 Collision Repair Facilities

October 20, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision driven brands milestone repair facilities
celebrate pexels.jpg
Pexels

Oct. 20, 2022—The Driven Brands collision group is celebrating the opening of its 1,000th collision repair facility.

According to a press release, CARSTAR Patriot Auto Body Little Rock is facility number 1,000 for the automotive service company. The location is owned by Chase Marchese, who is an Army veteran and the owner of two other CARSTAR locations in Hot Springs, Arkansas. 

“I’m honored to be the 1,000th collision repair location in the Driven Brands family,” said Marchese via the press release. “As a businessman and entrepreneur, it is an exciting moment to be able to continue growing my business to reach new incredible communities, like Little Rock. As a veteran, I also always want to give back to our current military members and veterans in need. I’m proud to combine efforts with my paint vendor, BASF, and Driven Brands to help support a local Arkansas veterans’ charity as part of today’s celebration where we’re each donating $1,000 to Veterans Villages of America in honor of the 1,000th location.”

1,000 Store Opening Resize.jpegDriven Brands 

Driven Collision entered the market in 2015 with the purchase of 240 CARSTAR locations. Since that time, Driven Collision has quadrupled its North American footprint and operates in 48 states and 10 Canadian provinces operating under three complementary banners. 

“Our franchise family has experienced continued growth through the years but has always maintained a focus on the things that matter in the process,” said Dean Fisher, collision president, Driven Brands via the press release. “We are proud to celebrate the growth of our collision family, with dedicated owners like Chase who care about the people they serve and are committed to providing the highest level of collision repair excellence. I am deeply privileged to be a part of this phenomenal network and extend my congratulations to our entire Driven Brands collision family.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Repairify Introduces New AsTech All-in-One Solution

FinishMaster Reflects on 2022 Hood Master and PiN Master Challenge

Related Articles

Driven Brands Appoints New Group President of Paint and Collision

asTech Partners With Driven Brands

You must login or register in order to post a comment.