News

Refinish Distributors Alliance Hosts Fall Conference

October 18, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
KEYWORDS conference impact network Refinish Distributors Alliance
presentation pexels.jpg
Pexels

Oct. 18, 2022—The Refinish Distributors Alliance recently held its 2022 RDA IMPACT Fall Performance Conference. 

According to a press release, the conference took place at the Wekopa Casino & Resort Scottsdale, Arizona. It ran from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12. The event included industry information, networking opportunities, one-on-one meetings, product updates and more. 

Some of the speakers included branding expert and author Jeremy Miller as well as Will Bowen, who is a humorous motivational speaker, author and founder of the Complaint Free Movement.

"We appreciate the support of our members and manufacturers. We are privileged to have them attend our meetings and will continue to find ways to elevate the content so we provide relevant information and takeaways that everyone can implement and will make a difference for them personally and in their businesses,” said Executive Director Robert McKenzie Jr.

RDA/IMPACT has 17 members and represents over 400 locations. Members service over 5000 collision centers across the nation, and RDA does over $500 million in sales as a group, which represents about 18% of the refinish business nationwide. More information about RDA/IMPACT can be found here

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

