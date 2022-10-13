Malco to Sponsor 3 Entries for SEMA Battle of the Builders

Oct. 13, 2022—Malco Products Inc. has announced a sponsorship for three SEMA Battle of the Builders entries, according to a press release.

The sponsorship of these entries is part of the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, which runs Nov. 1 through Nov. 4. Malco will sponsor the 1936 Willys Pickup by builder Brian Limburg of The Tin Man's Garage. Limburg will be present at Malco's booth 54149 in West Hall, alongside the pickup which will serve as the booth's centerpiece.

The pickup has a PPG Ferrari Red paint job, custom Chromoly tube chassis and 498 cubic inch Arias V6 800 horsepower Hemi engine. It is finished with Malco Automotive's EPIC line of compounds and polishes. This truck won the 2020 Al Slonaker Memorial Award.

Malco will also sponsor John Wargo and The Custom Shop Crew with their 1966 Mustang named Double Down. The convertible features a Roadster Shop chassis with a Coyote swap that runs through Ultimate Headers and Pypes exhaust. It is finished with ProSpray paint with graphics and buffed out with Presta Automotive compounds and finishes.

The third project being sponsored by Malco is a 1953 Chevy truck named "GrandPa Dave." This vehicle originally belonged to the owner's grandfather, and has been customized with Roadster Shop chassis, LS3 with Comp Cam and Holley EFI that runs from a Pypes exhaust. It is finished with ProSpray Paint buffed out with Presta Automotive compounds and polishes.

Double Down and "Grandpa Dave" will be available to view at the SONY Booth 11123 in the North Hall.