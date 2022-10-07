Nominations Open for FenderBender 2023 Best Workplaces Awards

Oct. 7, 2022—Nominations are now open for the FenderBender 2023 Best Workplaces awards.

Best Workplaces awards recognize shops that go above and beyond for their teams to retain talent and foster development within their ranks. The 2023 awards will feature three different businesses in the small, medium, and large categories based on staff size.

The 2022 winners were Maryland Collision Centers, DB Orlando Collision, and ProTech Collision Center.

Shop owners, industry leaders, staff members, and vendors are encouraged to nominate standout collision repair shop operations. Please visit fenderbender.com/best-workplaces for more information and to fill out a nomination form. Nominations close Nov. 11.