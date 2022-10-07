MENU

News

2022 Fix Auto USA Conference Concludes

October 7, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
conference

Oct. 7, 2022—The 2022 Fix Auto USA Conference wrapped up earlier this week. 

According to a press release, the conference was held at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort in Coronado Bay, California, from Oct. 2 through Oct. 4. 

Over 300 people were in attendance. It was the first time the conference was held in person in two years. 

“We have grown at an incredible rate, and there is still tremendous potential in front of us,” said  Michael Macaluso, group president of paint, collision and glass for Driven Brands, via the press release. “When you look at the industry trends, our customer mix and our franchise family, we have a great opportunity for growth ahead.  The Fix Auto USA family has proven they are ready to take on any challenges to clear a path for smooth sailing and success.”

Keynote addresses came from the following individuals:

  • Mike Anderson, founder of Collision Advice
  • Damon Aldrich, strategy development director at Enterprise Holdings
  • Dr. Jannell MacAulay, retired U.S. Air Force pilot and combat veteran, commander, special operations consultant, international diplomat and professionalism instructor

Breakout sessions covered a variety of topics and there was a sunset sail on the final day that featured a live charity auction to benefit the Tim Clark Memorial Scholarship and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

