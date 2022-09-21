MENU

News

Crash Champions Adds 12 California Locations with New Acquisitions

September 21, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Sept. 21, 2022—Crash Champions has announced the acquisitions of Blake’s Auto Body and Pan American Collision Center.

According to a press release, these combined acquisitions add 12 collision facilities under the Crash Champions name across California. Crash Champions now has over 100 centers in California and around 570 across the country. 

“Both Blake’s Auto Body and Pan American have established themselves as trusted destinations for collision repair, and under the Crash Champions banner, both operations will benefit from the additional resources and capabilities of our national footprint,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, via the press release. “As part of the Crash Champions family, the teammates from Blake’s Auto Body and Pan American will experience an industry-leading culture that is rich in opportunities for professional development and career advancement. Equally significant, California customers will continue to enjoy and encounter talented professionals and friendly faces who deliver a seamless repair experience using the latest technology.”

