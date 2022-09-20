MENU

SUN Collision Partners with CARS

September 20, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Sept. 20, 2022—SUN Collision has announced a partnership with Collision Automotive Repair Services, Inc. 

According to a press release, SUN will offer its collision repair information to CARS members for a discounted price. SUN provides OEM repair information and procedures for collision and mechanical repairs. Additionally, SUN software has a quick link to ADAS information that helps to efficiently diagnose, repair and calibrate various ADAS components. 

CARS is a business cooperative that is stock-based. It connects collision repair facilities and vendors and suppliers to gain discounts, rewards and training on products and services used in their shops. 

“We’re excited to partner with the CARS Cooperative and offer a substantial discount to members throughout the United States,” said Chris Bonneau, business manager for SUN Collision, via the press release. “Not only will members greatly benefit from the auto repair software, but they’ll also receive a customized training program and best-in-class support to help improve productivity and grow their bottom line.”


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

