FinishMaster Announces Third Annual Hood Master Challenge

Sept. 12, 2022—FinishMaster has announced the third annual Hood Master Challenge in Indianapolis, Indiana.

According to a press release, the Hood Master Challenge, PiN Master Student Challenge and annual fundraiser for students will be free and open for the public to attend. The event date is Oct. 7, 2022. It will be held at The Alexander Hotel from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. EDT in downtown Indianapolis. The event is similar to an art exhibit that displays painted mini car hoods that are painted by industry painters and refinishers.

There will also be painted bowling pins from collision repair students for the second annual PiN Master student competition. High school and college-age collision repair students enter their repaired retired bowling pins for the chance to win industry-related prizes aimed at helping them prepare for automotive careers.

Attendees have the opportunity to support the Collision Repair Education Foundation with the FinishMaster Fundraiser. The PiN Master competition is put on with the support of CREF. There will be prizes given out such as custom-painted pieces, mini hoods and more. Proceeds from the event will all go to a FinishMaster educational grant for CREF.

Not only will the event include an opportunity to see unique pieces of art, but it will also have an online auction, a virtual spray booth, activities for kids and more. To reserve your spot for this free exhibit, click here.



