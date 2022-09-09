MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0922 fb coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

2022 FenderBender Award Winner: Mike Schoonover

Keeping the Lines of Communication Open

Approaching Advanced Vehicle Repair

A Community of Winners

Boggs: The Importance of Rule Following

Teamwork Makes the Dream Work

FenderBender Award Runner Up: Ryan DeMarco

Securing Media Coverage for Your Shop

Rains: The Secret Sauce of Culture

The Aftermarket Effect

FenderBender Award Runner-Up: Cliff Sullivan

Thinking About Certification? Here’s What You Need To Consider

News

CREF Appoints Two New Members to Board of Trustees

September 9, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS appointed board board of trustees CREF members
Hands clasped together over a desk

Sept. 9, 2022—The Collision Repair Education Foundation has announced two new members to its board of trustees. 

According to a press release, Keith Bell of Axalta Coating Systems and Mark Verbois of Enterprise Holdings have joined the board. Together, they have over 50 years of combined collision industry experience. 

Bell is the distribution and industry relations director for Axalta Coating Systems. Previously, he worked for AkzoNobel and BASF. He has experience working for an auto parts distributor and he was a technician at local dealerships as well as a collision center owned by his parents. 

Verbois started working for Enterprise in 1994 as a management trainee. Last November, he was promoted to assistant vice president. 

“We are excited that Keith and Mark are joining the board and bringing their vast experience to the role,” said CREF Managing Director Brandon Eckenrode via the press release. “There’s no doubt that they will be an integral part of our efforts moving forward to achieve CREF’s vision and goals!”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Wesco Joins NABC as Level One Partner

Glass Doctor Adds AirPro as Preferred Vendor

Related Articles

CREF Announces New Board of Trustees

Ed. Foundation Announces New Board of Trustees Appointments

You must login or register in order to post a comment.