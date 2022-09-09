CREF Appoints Two New Members to Board of Trustees

Sept. 9, 2022—The Collision Repair Education Foundation has announced two new members to its board of trustees.

According to a press release, Keith Bell of Axalta Coating Systems and Mark Verbois of Enterprise Holdings have joined the board. Together, they have over 50 years of combined collision industry experience.

Bell is the distribution and industry relations director for Axalta Coating Systems. Previously, he worked for AkzoNobel and BASF. He has experience working for an auto parts distributor and he was a technician at local dealerships as well as a collision center owned by his parents.

Verbois started working for Enterprise in 1994 as a management trainee. Last November, he was promoted to assistant vice president.

“We are excited that Keith and Mark are joining the board and bringing their vast experience to the role,” said CREF Managing Director Brandon Eckenrode via the press release. “There’s no doubt that they will be an integral part of our efforts moving forward to achieve CREF’s vision and goals!”