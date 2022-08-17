Dog Found at JJ's Customs and Collision Adopted by Shop Owners

Aug. 17, 2022—A dog found at a collision repair shop in Texas has found a home with the shop's owners.

According to the Corsicana Daily Sun, JJ the pit bull terrier was found nearby JJ's Customs and Collision last month when owner Jeffery Harris went to open up for the day.

The Corsicana Animal Shelter helped nurse the dog back to health. JJ was in rough shape when Harris found him, and Animal Services Manager Ashley McCalvin said that JJ may have been used as a bait dog to train fighting dogs.

The shelter nicknamed the dog JJ after the collision shop. Even though they had recently lost a pet, Jeffrey and Jamie Harris ended up adopting JJ into their home.

JJ is doing well despite some permanent scarring due to his injuries. He goes to the shop everyday with his owners as the shop's mascot.