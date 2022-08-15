Takata Airbag Recall Risk Lives a Decade Later

Aug. 15, 2022—A Takata Corporation airbag recall that was issued nearly a decade ago is proving to be deadly in current times due to a defect.

According to Kelley Blue Book, the recall reaches across the globe and impacts millions of cars. These cars were sold under what is reported as at least 34 brand names on five continents.

Kelley Blue Book has called this recall the largest in automotive history. The issue stems from faulty inflators in airbags made by the Takata Corporation. In regards to this recall, it has been reported that Takata inflators may explode. This could send hot metal fragments into the cabin area of the car, according to Kelley Blue Book.

It has been estimated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that 67 million cars had these issues with inflators, and 50 million have been resolved.

This is to say that there are still many cars on the road that have not addressed this recall, which can be fixed with a free repair. A death that happened as a result of this issue recently happened in Pensacola, Florida. A low-speed crash occurred with a 2006 Ford Ranger pickup that had one of these Takata airbags, according to Florida Highway Patrol.



