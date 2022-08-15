Caliber Collision Restores 10 Recycled Rides

Aug. 15, 2022—Caliber Collision has presented 10 Recycled Rides vehicles to active-duty service members.

According to a press release, representatives from Caliber, USAA, and the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program gifted the vehicles to Navy sailors and an Air Force airman in Chesapeake, Virginia. These vehicles mark 25 out of the 46 vehicles that Caliber is restoring to like-new condition throughout 2022.

"Gifting vehicles to the men and women who give so much of themselves daily for our country is an honor. It is just one of the ways that Caliber lives by our purpose, restoring the rhythm of your life," said Caliber CEO and President Mark Sanders via the press release. "We are incredibly proud of our Caliber teammates whose technical expertise makes these giftings possible. They are passionate about serving their community and making a difference in the lives of others."

All ten of the vehicle recipients were nominated by Armed Services YMCA. The vehicles provide a reliable source of transportation.

This gifting process is part of Caliber's Restoring You community platform that supports teammates, customers, and communities. Caliber has already gifted vehicles in San Antonio and Nashville, Tennessee, with plans to present the remaining cars in their campaign to recipients in North Carolina, California, Arizona, and Texas.