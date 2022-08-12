Join Professional Automotive Recyclers for the 79th Annual ARA Convention & Exposition!

Dear Automotive Repairer,

As the automotive repair industry continues to evolve based on recent events, trends and technology, what better place to learn more about the replacement part options available to you and your customers than at the premier event of the professional automotive recycling industry!

ARA’s 79th Annual Convention & Exposition offers one-of-a-kind opportunities to learn of and see new products and services, experience outstanding educational sessions and network with current and new business partners!

Informative sessions for everyone include:

Culture of Accountability

Advantages of Being an Independent

Building Relationships in a Data Field World

Build a Better Trading Group

Change Your Approach or Your Employees Will Change Who They Work For

We also allow plenty of time for networking, which is often when Convention attendees indicate they benefit the most – connecting face-to-face with colleagues to share ideas, establish new business partnerships and learn best practices. We hope to see you in Orlando!

Check out the updated agenda at www.a-r-a.org/79th-annual-ara-convention-agenda.html





WHO SHOULD ATTEND

Owners, managers, sales team and staff will gain new ideas,

tools and enthusiasm that can be carried back to your facility –

so mark your calendar and make plans now to attend the

79th Annual Convention & Exposition to become an agent of change!

Go to www.a-r-a.org/convention to REGISTER TODAY

MISSION EXPOSITION

As the most popular part of the ARA 79th Annual Convention & Expo, you don’t want to miss the opportunity to interact face-to-face with the companies and vendors. The ARA Expo - the largest of its kind - is a unique industry marketplace to discover innovation, automation and tools for business success.

This year, ARA is returning to the beautiful Walt Disney World Dolphin (swandolphin.com).

ARA has negotiated a room rate of $235 for single/double occupancy + $23/day resort services fee for all ARA Convention delegates. You may secure hotel reservations by using the link below or you may wish to call the hotel to secure accommodations, but you must indicate you are with the Automotive Recyclers Association Annual Meeting to receive our group rate.

MAKE YOUR RESERVATIONS HERE: https://swandolphin.com/groupres/AU2351/