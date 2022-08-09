1Collision Adds Four-Shop MSO in Michigan

Aug. 9, 2022—1Collision has announced the addition of four Michigan shops to its nationwide network, according to a press release.

Car Center and its four locations across Michigan join 1Collision after 30 years in business, originally as Greenville Car Center after one of its locations, and since 2001 as Car Center. The other shops are located in Big Rapids, Burton Heights and Cedar Springs. The business was started by Bill Edwards and his son Nick now owns all four locations.

“The support 1Collision offers was very attractive to us,” said Nick, in the press release. “The deal closer was probably the rebates that 1Collision was able to negotiate and knowing we could get those resources at a pretty affordable price.”

Car Center recently unveiled a new 20,000-square-feet shop in Greenville, replacing the original facility across the street. That shop is expected to continue as the Car Center headquarters. The shops are I-CAR certified.