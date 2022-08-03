ABRA Rapid City Hosts Open House

Aug. 3, 2022—ABRA Rapid City in South Dakota recently hosted a successful open house event.

According to a press release, over 150 attendees visited the facility, which was updated in 2020 to include a 15,000-square-foot addition.

“We have been waiting patiently to host a community event in our updated facility and showcase all the updates we made to better serve our valued customers,” said Mark McKie, owner, ABRA Rapid City, via the press release. “The event far exceeded our expectations, and we look forward to continuing to host events like this for years to come!”

Some features of the facility's addition include: 11 body stalls, six refinish stalls, additional outdoor parking, a second story for parts and storage, double estimating bay capacity and double detail bay capacity.

ABRA Rapid City was excited to show off the facility's features after two years. For the event, the Rapid City team chose Ogala Pet Project as the charity of choice. There was a volunteer group from OPP in attendance, as well as some adoptable dogs.

OPP received $350 in donations, and this was matched by ABRA Rapid City for a total of $700. The organization was able to garner the interest of several new volunteer prospects, and some adoptions were even submitted.

ABRA Auto Body Repair of America was founded in 1984 in Fridley, Minnesota. Currently, the brand has over 55 facilities in the United States.