CARSTAR Car Crafters Opens in Georgia

July 29, 2022—CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Car Crafters in Georgia.

According to a press release, owner Jeff Beavers has been working in collision repair since the age of 18. He opened is first facility when he was 26, and Beavers and his wife Lori opened this facility in 1999.

CARSTAR Car Crafters facility is located in Blue Ridge, Georgia. It boasts 14,000 square feet and has 16 employees. The facility is also I-CAR Gold certified with multiple OEM certifications.

“Joining CARSTAR is the best way to help grow my business,” said Jeff Beavers, owner, CARSTAR Car Crafters. “I have been working in the repair side of the business for most of my career. But now, I’m ready to grow and I am excited to leverage the support CARSTAR provides to help reach our goals.”







