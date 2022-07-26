Classic Collision Announces New Locations

July 26, 2022—Classic Collision has announced the opening of two new locations.

According to a press release, Classic acquired Ramsey AutoBody in Lakewood, Colorado, and opened Classic Collision Wasilla in Wasilla, Alaska.

Ramsey AutoBody has been serving the Denver Metro since 1969.

“We have always taken pride in our premier customer service and delivering a ‘scarless repair’ to the 60,000 plus customers we have been able to service. We look forward to seeing where Classic takes this location for the next 50 years,” said Steve Hirsh, former Owner of Ramsey AutoBody, via the press release.

The Classic Collision Wasilla location is 23,000 square feet, and sits about 40 miles outside of Anchorage.

“We are thrilled to add to two strong regions that we already service, giving more options to our customers in these states,” states Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision, via the press release.