MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0722 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Showing Strength

Keep it Flexible: How to Write an Employee Handbook

Snap Shop: Crash Champions–Bolingbrook

Staying Ahead of the Curve

The Community of Collision Repair

Rains: The Magic of Retreats

The Student Becomes the Instructor

The Hidden Challenges of Collision Repair

Can DRPs and OEM Repair Procedures Coexist?

Boggs: Raise Expectations

Calibrating Success With ADAS Repair

What to Consider When it Comes to Pay Requests

Quarter of Americans Want an EV, Survey Says

July 21, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS AAA Electric EV survey Vehicle
An electric vehicle at a charging station.

July 21, 2022—A new AAA survey has revealed that one-quarter of Americans are likely to buy an electric vehicle for their next car purchase. 

According to the Lane Report, the greatest percentage of the individuals who responded to the AAA survey are Millennials, making up 30 percent of those who would buy an EV. The AAA survey showed that 77 percent of people desiring the EV route want to do so because of high gas prices. Overall, the survey found that one in four Americans want their next car to be fully electric.

“The increase in gas prices over the last six months has pushed consumers to consider going electric, especially vehicle owners within that 26- to 41-year-old age group,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass, according to the Lane Report. “They are looking for ways to save and automakers continue to incorporate sought-after styling and the latest cutting-edge technology into electric vehicles, which appeals to this group of drivers in particular.”

Regardless of the intention to go electric, the survey showcased certain hesitancies as well. Range anxiety is still prevalent, with 58 percent of respondents concerned about running out of a charge while driving.

Additionally, 60 percent cited high purchase prices as a concern, 55 percent said the cost of battery replacement, and 31 percent said the inability to install a charging station where they live. Fifty-five percent of respondents fear that EVs are not suitable for long-distance traveling, and 60 percent worry that there are not enough places to charge the vehicle. 


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Shop Owner Proposes Expansion in Minnesota Town

MSO Symposium Sets Event Date

Recommended Products

2013 How I Work Survey: Complete Report

2015 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

Related Articles

AAA Study: 20 Percent of US Drivers Want an Electric Vehicle

Study: Americans Want EVs With 500 Miles of Range

You must login or register in order to post a comment.