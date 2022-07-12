MENU

Classic Collision Announces Second Colorado Location

July 12, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
July 12, 2022—Classic Collision has announced a new acquisition in Colorado.

According to a press release, Classic Collision acquired a Maaco franchise based out of Littleton. This marks the company's second location in the state of Colorado.

“I look forward to Classic Collision growing on the foundations we’ve created here, while continuing to serve our customers with the same quality repairs." Former owner Brian Greeley said in the press release. 

Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen shared in the press release that he looks forward to serving more people in the Denver Metro as Classic Collision expands its Colorado portfolio with this new acquisition.

Classic Collision was founded in 1983 and currently has 188 facilities across 15 states.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

