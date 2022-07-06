Car Windows Broken at Ohio Body Shop

July 6, 2022—Several cars were burglarized last week at an auto body shop in Ohio.

According to the Scioto Valley Guardian, Nourse Auto Collison managers contacted the police and filed a report when they discovered that multiple cars had windows busted out. The shop is based in Chillicothe, Ohio.

Nourse Auto Collision said it will replace all of the affected car windows instead of going through insurance. Approximately four cars were affected, although it is not currently known if anything was stolen from inside of the vehicles.

The shop shared with law enforcement that, unfortunately, the team does not have access to security footage of the area.