CELEBRATE YOUR INDEPENDENCE

As America honors Independence Day every July 4th, collision repair facility owners have an opportunity to celebrate their independence every day. With the dynamically shifting landscape in the collision repair industry, many longtime owners are faced with a decision to simply sell out and say “goodbye” to the decades of hard work they put into their business and the opportunity for generations ahead.



Or, they can leverage their legacy, independent ownership and industry leadership to continue to grow their business and long-term success. That’s where CARSTAR comes in, just like the cavalry in a charge against consolidation.

CARSTAR, North America’s premier network of independently-owned collision repair facilities, provides collision repair facility owners the opportunity to independently own and operation their locations, but with the boosted support of the CARSTAR brands, guidance and resources.

“For an independent collision repair facility owner today, it is challenging to compete against the consolidators and the changing marketplace,” said Brian Newberry, vice president of development, Driven Brands. “Collison repair owners need resources for training, operations and growth, and with CARSTAR, they can have those resources, still retain their independence and keep their name on the door.”









Performance: The average Collision Center increases their sales more than 20%* in the first 12 months of joining CARSTAR. Our independently owned collision center owners benefit immediately from a partnership with CARSTAR. In addition, 53% of our North American locations are part of an MSO group, making us one of North America’s largest MSO networks. We also offer the highest quality repairs and customer satisfaction in the industry, backed by a nationwide warranty.

Insurance Relationships:

CARSTAR leads the collision repair industry in direct repair program (DRP) relationships that drive consistent traffic to your door. CARSTAR members benefit from nationwide DRP programs including national insurance liaisons with each insurer, central review desk, and focused coaching for each DRP program requirements.



Strong Purchasing Power: Under the Driven Brands umbrella, CARSTAR has a dedicated team that negotiates contracts with more than 50 vendors and suppliers, providing industry-leading discounts and rebates (ranging from 2.5%-10%) for your business. Paint, equipment, technology and more are needing to be purchased every day by collision center owners to stay up to date. With CARSTAR as your partner, you can be rewarded for these purchases, helping you save money.

Operational Resources: The CARSTAR operations team across North America provide experienced support for your business, from expanding to a new location, improving your processes and operational efficiency, offering new services and increasing your performance and profitability. The proprietary EDGE Performance Platform provides the guidebook for managing your business and delivering new levels of success.

Training and Education: CARSTAR prioritizes training and education for CARSTAR network members and their teams to ensure you are prepared to deliver the highest-quality repairs. With market-specific business groups, regional training programs, dedicated OE and I-CAR certification initiatives and the exclusive CARSTAR collision repair curriculum of in-person and virtual training programs, you can affordably and easily access all the training programs you need for your entire team.

Brand Recognition:

CARSTAR’s brand recognition across North America represents the premier collision repair to our valued customers and insurance partners. The CARSTAR brand is known for trusted high-quality repairs, community philanthropy and collision repair industry leadership.

Maintaining your independence doesn’t mean having to go it alone. With CARSTAR, you have the resources to grow your business and drive your success, but retain your ownership and continue to build your legacy and leadership for generations to come.





Accelerate your collision center with the power of CARSTAR