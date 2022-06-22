MENU

News

ProColor Collision Opens New Location in California

June 22, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
ProColor Collision

June 22, 2022—ProColor Collision has announced the recent opening of ProColor Collision Rialto in Bloomington, California.

According to a press release, ProColor Collision Rialto was formerly known as A & A Auto Body Shop. ProColor Collision Rialto operates as a full service-service collision repair facility with recent updates made to its 10,500 square feet of space. 

The shop is run in part by co-operators Jimmy Hassan and Eddy Samawi. 

“We wanted to do something bigger and better in the automotive industry,” Jimmy said in the press release. “Our shop was just a small-town shop, and we want to take things to the next level and be a part of an organization that’s on a global level. ProColor Collision gives us endless opportunities for growth.”

ProColor Collision Rialto also has I-CAR Gold certified technicians under its roof.

“We are excited to see where this new partnership takes ProColor Collision Rialto,” Peter Polito, ProColor Collision’s general manager for Western United States, said in the press release. “With Eddy and Jimmy’s passion for auto body repair coupled with ProColor Collision’s commitment to helping them grow their business, the possibilities are endless.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Crash Champions Acquires Mike's Auto Body

CollisionCast: The Final Inspection

