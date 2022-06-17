MENU

News

Polyvance Offers 'Basics of Plastic Repair' in Spanish

June 17, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Taking notes and working at a computer
Image: Unspash

June 17, 2022—Polyvance has announced that the "Basics of Plastic Repair" training is now available in a Spanish.

According to a press release, this course accompanies the existing English version. It covers basic knowledge in regards to repairing plastic parts. Topics include plastic preparation, plastic identification, six repair methods and plastic refinishing.

The course is open to tech school students, apprencities, estimators, adjustors and seasoned technicians alike. By releasing the training in Spanish, Polyvance hopes to reach even more talent in the industry and offer native Spanish speakers an opportunity to take the course fully in Spanish. 

The course takes an hour to complete and costs $15.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

