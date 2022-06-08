MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0622 digital editionDigital EditionOnline Edition

From Finance to Fender Benders

Pros and Cons of Mobile Repair Services

Snap Shop: TNT Auto Body and Service

Collision Repair’s Greatest Marketing Challenge

Iron-Clad Paper Protection

Menefee: Put an End to Free Body Supplies

Setting Future Standards

Maintaining Your Million-Dollar Baby

To Rent or To Own?

Cropper: Work Your Certs

The Battle Rages On

Build Up to Bounce Back

News

HELLA Joins CAPA Tier 1 Replacement Parts Verification Program

June 8, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS CAPA replacement parts verification program
handshake-deal.jpg

June 8, 2022—The Certified Automotive Parts Association has announced that global automotive supplier HELLA is the first CAPA approved manufacturer to participate in the Tier 1 Replacement Parts Verification Program.

According to a press release, this program through CAPA is available to any Tier 1 supplier that produces an alternatively branded version of a car company original or car company service parts in-house used for automotive repair.

"Historically, Tier 1 replacement parts have lacked clear definitions and been classified as aftermarket parts, making it difficult to determine which parts are truly equivalent to CCOs or CCSs," said Clark Plucinski, Chairman, CAPA Board of Directors in the press release. "The CAPA Tier 1 Verification Program helps clarify these parts by ensuring the same factory, tooling, materials, and manufacturing processes are used during the production of the car company part and the Tier 1 Verified replacement part."

CAPA Tier 1 Verified parts have to demonstrate compliance to applicable federal regulations to further ensure that there are no differences when a supplier makes a production change from manufacturing the car company parts to the Tier 1 branded version of that part. 

"We are pleased to be the first manufacturer to receive CAPA approval in the Tier 1 Replacement Parts Verification Program. We believe that having a CAPA class for original equipment (OE) products that clarifies what the product is for the market is a large step forward. This allows stakeholders in collision repair to fully understand and trust what is being sold and installed. For an OE supplier that is also heavily involved in the aftermarket, this clarity that it is OE quality in the box is paramount," said Fred Snow, President of HELLA Automotive Sales, Inc. in the press release. 

HELLA is a subsidiary of Faurecia responsible for aftermarket business in the United States and Canada. Both HELLA and Faurecia operate under FORVIA, which is the seventh-largest automotive supplier worldwide with over 150,000 employees and over 300 locations. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Crash Champions Announces Daniel Briones, Chief Marketing Officer

Shop Wins Spanesi Welder at NORTHEAST 2022

Related Articles

CAPA Launches Tier 1 Parts Verification Program

CAPA Launches Verification Program for Headlamp Repair Tabs

You must login or register in order to post a comment.