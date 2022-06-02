MENU

News

Safelite Acquires Frontier Glass

June 2, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
June 2, 2022—Safelite Group, the owner of Safelite AutoGlass, has announced an agreement to acquire the assets of Frontier Glass out of Buffalo, New York.

According to a press release, the transaction was completed on Friday, May 27.

“We’re pleased to welcome Frontier Glass associates to the Safelite family,” said Renee Cacchillo, President and CEO of Safelite Group in the press release. “Founded in 1920, their focus on high-quality work and stellar customer service nicely align with our mission and values, making this acquisition a terrific addition to our business.”

Safelite is known for vehicle glass repair, replacement services and recalibration services. 

“This is a fantastic opportunity to utilize the skills and talents of their team while honoring their incredible legacy,” Cacchillo said in the press release. “Together, we will deliver the personal care and memorable customer service we’re known for through the Safelite AutoGlass brand in every community.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

