Classic Collision Acquires 5 ABRA Locations in Tennessee

May 17, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Classic-Collision.jpg

May 17, 2022—Classic Collision has acquired five ABRA locations in Tennessee.

According to a press release, the ABRA repair facilities are in Chattanooga, Cleveland and Hixson, Tennessee.

ABRA has over three decades of experience in the collision repair industry. 

“As we establish our presence in yet another new market, we welcome the ABRA team to the Classic Collision family. This acquisition is key for our growing national footprint, and we are confident these centers have the expertise, culture, management discipline, and necessary investments for continued success as the industry and operating climate evolve. The Classic team is excited to become a major player in the Chattanooga, TN market,” says Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision in the press release.

Classic Collision is a multi-site collision repair operator based out of Atlanta, Georgia. 

