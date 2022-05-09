Spanesi to Host Webinar on New Technician Hires

MENU

May 9, 2022
May 9, 2022—Spanesi will be hosting a free webinar titled "Hiring the Next Generation of Technicians" May 19 at 12 p.m. CST. The discussion will feature Brandon Eckenrode of the Collision Repair Education Foundation, along with Tim Morgan and Karl Kirschenman of Spanesi Americas to discuss the challenges of hiring technicians within the collision repair industry, according to a press release. 

"We are struggling to employ and retain employees throughout the collision repair industry," Morgan says. “Our technician retirement rates have never been higher, with the average age of our technicians increasing to over 41 years old. Until we begin hiring and training to replace our seasoned technicians at a faster pace, our vehicle repair quality, production efficiencies, and long-term profitability will continue to suffer.”

Eckenrode and Morgan will examine strategies that collision repair shop owners, managers, and hiring professionals can use to attract new talent. The webinar will also focus on strategies to retain new hires with growth plans that provide inexperienced workers with the incentives to stay with your business for the long term.

“I look forward to speaking with Tim and Karl about both CREF’s and the industry’s efforts to attract more students to this industry and fully understand the career paths, Eckenrode says. "It will only be through a collaborative effort of the industry coming together to support the high school/college collision programs and encourage industry professionals to get involved with their local schools.”

To attend the event, attendees can sign up at events.spanesi-americas.com to receive an admission ticket to the webinar.

