MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0522 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Coming Through For the Community

Building a Narrative For Your Body Shop

Snap Shop: First Class Sales and Service

Over-Hiring for Long-Term Success

Stop Playing the Blame Game

Numbers: Body Shop Owners See Positive Sales Trends

Boggs: Defending Against Employee Poaching

CREF Launches Recruiting Fundraiser

A Second Wave: Inside the Latest Consolidation Surge

Increasing Profits for Paints and Materials

Cropper: Recruiting Outside the Box

Who's at Fault When an Autonomous Vehicle Crashes?

News

AutoVitals Partners With Facepay

May 3, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Partnership Profits & Revenue workflow
handshake-deal.jpg

May 3, 2022—AutoVitals, which provides digital vehicle inspection and shop workflow solutions, announced it's partnering with Facepay, a relational payments platform that helps business owners increase profits by eliminating credit card processing (transaction) fees. 

According to a press release, AutoVitals was drawn to Facepay's technology that allows auto shop owners to adopt a modern payment structure with a low-cost, fixed monthly subscription. In turn, the Facepay offering provides shops with a touchless, more streamlined process for their consumers that will also add to their bottom line.

"Focusing on customers is your one chance for profitable growth; after all, you only get one chance to wow them," says Facepay founder Mark Hale in the release. "Facepay works best when incorporated into your existing workflow. We couldn't be happier than to work with the leading provider of workflow software, AutoVitals, to deliver real profits to the shop owners."

AutoVitals is committed to providing solutions and technologies that allow shops to grow profitably. Facepay's management system can be easily integrated into an auto shop's existing workflow. They also allow shops to offer multiple payment options, including contactless payments, monthly installments, and service subscription plans.

"AutoVitals is known as a true innovator in the automotive aftermarket and so is Facepay," AutoVitals CEO Jon Belmonte, says in the release. We want to make sure our clients have access to all the top financial service options to help them best support their customers as well as save money when possible. We're excited to be partnered with the Facepay team."

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Crash Champions Acquires Two Shops in Florida

Biden Announces $3B Domestic EV Battery Manufacturing Plan

Related Articles

Facepay Partners with Pit Crew Co-op

1Collision Partners With Auto Techcelerators

Boyd Group Partners With Opus IVS

You must login or register in order to post a comment.