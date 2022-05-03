AutoVitals Partners With Facepay

May 3, 2022—AutoVitals, which provides digital vehicle inspection and shop workflow solutions, announced it's partnering with Facepay, a relational payments platform that helps business owners increase profits by eliminating credit card processing (transaction) fees.

According to a press release, AutoVitals was drawn to Facepay's technology that allows auto shop owners to adopt a modern payment structure with a low-cost, fixed monthly subscription. In turn, the Facepay offering provides shops with a touchless, more streamlined process for their consumers that will also add to their bottom line.

"Focusing on customers is your one chance for profitable growth; after all, you only get one chance to wow them," says Facepay founder Mark Hale in the release. "Facepay works best when incorporated into your existing workflow. We couldn't be happier than to work with the leading provider of workflow software, AutoVitals, to deliver real profits to the shop owners."

AutoVitals is committed to providing solutions and technologies that allow shops to grow profitably. Facepay's management system can be easily integrated into an auto shop's existing workflow. They also allow shops to offer multiple payment options, including contactless payments, monthly installments, and service subscription plans.

"AutoVitals is known as a true innovator in the automotive aftermarket and so is Facepay," AutoVitals CEO Jon Belmonte, says in the release. We want to make sure our clients have access to all the top financial service options to help them best support their customers as well as save money when possible. We're excited to be partnered with the Facepay team."