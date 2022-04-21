Caliber Celebrates 25 Years

April 21, 2022—The Caliber family of brands is celebrating their 25th anniversary, according to Business Wire.

Caliber's first collision centers open in 1997 in California. Since that time, the brand has grown to over 1,450 locations in 40 states. They have served over nine million customers.

Since their initial founding, Caliber has also invested in complementary automotive services through their Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass brands.

Throughout their years in business, Caliber has partnered with the National Auto Body Council's Recycled Rides program, the American Heart Association and local food banks to help support the communities that they serve.

"For the past 25 years, Caliber has earned a leadership position in the industry and a place in the lives of our teammates, customers and communities, and I look forward to building Caliber's future with our highly dedicated teammates over the next 25 years," said Caliber CEO and President Mark Sanders, according to Business Wire.