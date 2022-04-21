MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0422 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

An Outsider's Journey to Body Shop Owner

Customers Could Learn a Thing or Two About ADAS

Snap Shop: D&M Auto Body

Sales Rebound

The Importance of Mental Well-Being

Numbers: Current State of the Collision Repair Industry

Cropper: The Importance of Performance Reviews

Thriving During the Great Resignation

Stop Stress In Its Tracks

How to Avoid Business Theft

Boggs: Improving Your Parts Game

Keeping Your Business Resilient

News

Caliber Celebrates 25 Years

April 21, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS anniversary automotive service caliber collision Community
anniversary

April 21, 2022—The Caliber family of brands is celebrating their 25th anniversary, according to Business Wire.

Caliber's first collision centers open in 1997 in California. Since that time, the brand has grown to over 1,450 locations in 40 states. They have served over nine million customers.

Since their initial founding, Caliber has also invested in complementary automotive services through their Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass brands. 

Throughout their years in business, Caliber has partnered with the National Auto Body Council's Recycled Rides program, the American Heart Association and local food banks to help support the communities that they serve. 

"For the past 25 years, Caliber has earned a leadership position in the industry and a place in the lives of our teammates, customers and communities, and I look forward to building Caliber's future with our highly dedicated teammates over the next 25 years," said Caliber CEO and President Mark Sanders, according to Business Wire.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

CARSTAR Trice Paint and Body Opens in Ga.

Jim Hudson Automotive Group gifts $1M For Auto Training Facility

Related Articles

Shop Celebrates 30 Years, Featured by Local News

Adams Auto Body and Service Center Celebrates 60 Years

CARSTAR Celebrates 30 Years in Business

You must login or register in order to post a comment.