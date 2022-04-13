MENU

Honda plans to invest $40 billion on EVs and launch 30 models by 2030

April 13, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
electric vehicle

April 13, 2022Honda has announced that it's ramping up its investment in EVs, spending around $40 billion on its electrification efforts over the next 10 years.

According to a story by Yahoo! Finance, the company also says it plans to launch 30 EV models by 2030 with a production volume of 2 million vehicles a year. The aim is for electric vehicles to make up 40 percent of its fleet by the end of the decade,

Honda plans to introduce an ultra-cheap mini EV model in Japan by 2024 that costs around $8,000. It will also release the Prologue and Acura electric vehicles, both being co-developed with GM, in North America in the same year. In early April, Honda and GM announced they're working together to co-develop a series of affordable EVs based on a global architecture and GM's Ultium battery technology.

Honda has plans that don't involve GM, however, and is using part of its $40 billion budget to develop its own electrification platform. It's also exploring the possibility of teaming up with other companies for battery production. In addition, it's investing $343 million into building a demonstration line for solid-state batteries by 2024.

Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe says a big part of its electrification efforts is making sure it has a solid presence in China, which is currently the world's biggest EV market. Honda will launch 10 new models in China under its e:N Series branding by 2027. The company will also build plants in Guagzhou and Wuhan to manufacture its electric vehicles for the country.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

