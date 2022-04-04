MENU

CREF Introduces 2022 Executive Committee

April 4, 2022—The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) recently announced its newly appointed Executive Committee, which consists of seven industry professionals who are dedicated to supporting the future of the industry through engagement with collision schools and students.

CREF’s 2022 Executive Committee includes: Chair Steve Schmidt (State Farm); Vice Chair Kevin Burnett (Gerber Collision & Glass); Secretary Doug Irish (Fayetteville Technical Community College); Treasurer Ryan West (GEICO); Trustee-at-Large Don Mikrut (Wejo); Trustee-at-Large Brenda Hogen (Parts Trader); Immediate Past Chair Tom Wolf (PPG Industries).

“The CREF Board of Trustees encompasses a fantastic cross-section of the industry,” Schmidt says. “Each participant is eager to work toward CREF’s vision and goals, and they are open to sharing their wealth of knowledge to bolster CREF’s success. I enjoy listening to their thoughts and learning from each of them during every BOT meeting. It’s great group—I am honored to work with them on the Board.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

