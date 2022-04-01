TechForce Foundation Accepting Nominations for FutureTechs Rock Awards

April 1, 2022—TechForce Foundation announced in a press release that it's accepting nominations for its FutureTechs Rock Awards through April 19. TechForce created the award to honor aspiring technicians and recognize students with a promising future in the transportation industry. The Foundation says it plans to offer over $17,000 in scholarships and prizes.

Each category finalist, selected by a panel of industry experts, will receive prizes valued at $1,300 including tools, training materials and products from TechForce partners AutoZone, CRC Industries, Advance Auto Parts, Ford, Cengage, WD-40 Company and Snap-on Industrial.

The Grand Prize Winner, as chosen by popular vote, will receive a $1,000 TechForce Foundation scholarship and additional prizes valued over $2,800 from AutoZone, CRC Industries, Advance Auto Parts, Ford, Cengage, WD-40 Company and Snap-on Industrial.

Students will be considered for one of ten categories depending on their academic program’s focus, including Automotive; Diesel On-Road and Off-Road; Motorcycle/ATV; Marine/Watercraft; Aviation; Restoration; Motorsports; Collision Repair; and Welding/CNC.

Nominators and voters also have a chance to win. Every person who nominates a student or votes for the Grand Prize Winner will be entered into drawings to win one of 11 prizes valued between $125 and $225 each, courtesy of TechForce partners AutoZone and CRC Industries.



