Women in Auto Care Announces Conference Lineup

March 16, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
March 16, 2022 – Women in Auto Care announced in a press release the full lineup of speakers for the upcoming annual Women in Auto Care Leadership Conference. The conference will take place March 23-25 in Indianapolis, Ind. This year’s conference speakers and sessions will cover a range of topics including leadership, influence in the workplace, mentorship, overcoming career challenges and more.

Thursday features 2020 and 2021 Woman of the Year award winners Danielle Sonnefeld, vice president, business development, NA Williams; Anne Coffin, director, information technology, Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc.; and Tara Topel, owner, Topel’s Service Center, Inc.

Cheryl Thompson, founder and CEO, Center for Automotive Diversity, Inclusion and Advancement, will present a general session on “Breaking the Bias,” followed by a facilitated roundtable discussion alongside Tammy Tecklenberg, principal, Tecklenburg Advisors.

Friday features a session with Tamara Ghandour, founder, LaunchStreet. Ghandour will help attendees discover their natural innovative strengths and teach them how to utilize their uniqueness as their competitive advantage. The day will also feature personal and professional development sessions on conquering imposter syndrome by Jessica Hinman, AVP of Corporate Social Responsibility, FCP Euro and successful public speaking by Kathleen Long, Chief Revenue Officer, RepairPal.

