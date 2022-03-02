Javier Vargas Joins ProColor Collision as Director of Operations

March 2, 2022—ProColor Collision announced in a recent news release that it's named Javier Vargas as its new director of operations for California and surrounding states.

Vargas will be responsible for financial profitability, growth and compliance for ProColor Collision franchisees. He'll also assist with process implementation and adherence to organizational standard,s as well as supporting processes with internal departments, national suppliers and vendors.

“Javier will be our first point of contact for our ProColor Collision franchisees,” Steve Leal, President and CEO of Mondofix, Inc. dba Fix Network World, says in the release. “His extensive background in virtually all aspects of automotive repair operations including, production, sales and office functions, in compliance with industry standards and practices makes him an excellent fit for this position. We know our franchisees will enjoy working with him to help grow their businesses.”

Vargas’ previous roles included providing operational expertise to an independent body shop; managing Service King Collision Repairs, Caliber Collision Center and Vanguard; as well as being an auto damage adjuster supervisor at Geico Insurance and a collision center estimator at Mercedes Benz of San Diego.



