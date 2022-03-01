The Autel MaxiSYS MA600 All Systems Calibration Package is a great starter kit for mobile glass installers. The package includes the MA600 portable frame, targets, patterns and components for LDW, ACC, Lidar, Radar, Night Vision, RCW, Lane Watch and AVM system calibrations. Also included is the ADAS software upgrade, compatible with most MaxiSYS tablet (not included). LDW patterns/targets are included for Alpha Romeo, Honda, VW, Mercedes, Hyundai/Kia, Nissan, Infiniti, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Mazda, Subaru, Toyota/Lexus. Components for Lidar calibration include VW/Audi, Lexus, Toyota. RCW patterns included are for VW, Nissan, Mercedes. A Honda Lanewatch target, target stand and one year limited warranty are all also included.

To learn more, visit issuu.com/autel2/docs/adas-brochure-2.0-kits-09102021.