MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0322 fb coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Take Stock in Your Work Culture

Caliber’s Angie Babin Takes the Reigns at TechForce

Rains: The Danger of Being an Insider

Numbers: The Industry’s Social Media Usage

The SOP: Ten Tips on How to Go Lean

Stepping Away When Everything Goes Wrong

Snap Shop: Lacey Collision Center

Get Your Payroll Under Control

2022 Best Workplaces: Maryland Collision Centers

The Benefits of Passive Income

Cropper: The Importance of Vendor Relations

Service King Looks to New CFO to Help Push Past Revenue Struggles

Running a Shop Tools Technology Shop Floor Tools

All Systems Calibration Package

March 1, 2022
Sponsored Content
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS ADAS New Product Showcase
MA600AS20_5x5 (1).jpg

The Autel MaxiSYS MA600 All Systems Calibration Package is a great starter kit for mobile glass installers. The package includes the MA600 portable frame, targets, patterns and components for LDW, ACC, Lidar, Radar, Night Vision, RCW, Lane Watch and AVM system calibrations. Also included is the ADAS software upgrade, compatible with most MaxiSYS tablet (not included). LDW patterns/targets are included for Alpha Romeo, Honda, VW, Mercedes, Hyundai/Kia, Nissan, Infiniti, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Mazda, Subaru, Toyota/Lexus. Components for Lidar calibration include VW/Audi, Lexus, Toyota. RCW patterns included are for VW, Nissan, Mercedes. A Honda Lanewatch target, target stand and one year limited warranty are all also included.


To learn more, visit issuu.com/autel2/docs/adas-brochure-2.0-kits-09102021.

The views and opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of 10 Missions Media and its associated brands.

Recent Articles by Sponsored Content

Sponsored By
asTech

The Single Solution

Together We Succeed

Sponsored By
PPG

PPG Expands Online Training Resources for Refinish Techs

Related Articles

DCR Systems, Nexsyis Collision Launch Cloud-Based Electronic Claims Package

Understanding ADAS Calibration

Portable ADAS Calibration for Mobile Techs

You must login or register in order to post a comment.